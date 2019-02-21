Look: Digitally Remove The Rat From "The Departed"

Someone launched a Kickstarter to have the LIVE RAT digitally removed from the end of "The Departed", because it's a really cheesy, on-the-nose metaphor. He was asking for $4,000, and has already received more than that.

