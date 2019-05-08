Look: Dave Chappelle To Get Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Dave Chappelle is getting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on October 27th at the Kennedy Center.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has been given out each year since 1998, when Richard Pryor was the first recipient. Other honorees have included Jonathan Winters, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Carol Burnett, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, and last year's winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The ceremony will air on PBS on January 6th.