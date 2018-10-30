Look: Danica McKellar As "Slave Leia"

Danica McKellar dressed as "Slave Leia" from "The Return of the Jedi" for a recent Halloween party.

Oh hi Halloween! -- . . . No sooner did I wrap on my @hallmarkchannel movie #ChristmasAtGrandValley in the wee hours of Saturday morning did I pack up my stuff, get driven four hours to the Toronto airport and then fly from Christmas in Canada -- to Halloween in Los Angeles!! -- . . . I literally had like 2 hours to get this costume together from a kit I had bought online (I realized the top had no structure so I quickly tried to sew it to one of my bras, ha!) and get to a family Halloween party yesterday - after being awake for nearly 40 hours (!) - but it was worth it. Nevermind that the bra didn't really line up with the top and so I stuck some earrings on each side to try to mask it...ha! -- Perhaps I'll do better justice to this iconic Princess Leia in the future - the "Slave Leia" outfit represents an empowering victory of this strong (and sexy!) heroine who bests her bully and triumphs against all odds. Proud to celebrate her!! More pics in my instastories. -- . . . My new movie #ChristmasAtGrandValley debuts the night before Thanksgiving, Wed Nov 21st at 8pm/7pmC on @hallmarkchannel, also starring @brennanelliott2 and my dear friend @realdanlauria! -- . . . #princessleia #slaveleia #starwars #carriefisher #RIPcarriefisher #strongwomen #heroine #Halloween #HalloweenCostume #familytime #familyovereverything ❤