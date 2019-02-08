Look: "Creepy" Flight Napkins

Delta and Coke have apologized for "creepy" napkins on flights encouraging passengers to flirt and give each other their numbers.

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh