Look: Courtney's Mac N' Cheese And Jen's Corn Casserole Recipes

Here are two great recipes to share this holiday season...

Courtney's Mac 'N Cheese:

This was stolen from Martha Stewart and many call it "Crack n Cheese". A couple of changes we've made through the years...we use a mixture of both Gruyere and Pecorino romano...more cheese always. We also use a Cavatappi noodle instead of Elbow and we just use either bread crumbs on top or Panko bread crumbs. It's seriously the best!

Perfect Macaroni and Cheese How-To

You can easily divide this recipe in half; use a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish if you do.

Serves 12

6 slices good-quality white bread, crusts removed, torn into 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for dish

5 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 1/2 cups (about 18 ounces) grated sharp white cheddar

2 cups (about 8 ounces) grated Gruyere or 1 1/4 cups (about 5 ounces) grated pecorino Romano

1 pound elbow macaroni

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 3-quart casserole dish; set aside. Place bread pieces in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Pour butter into the bowl with bread, and toss. Set the breadcrumbs aside. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, heat milk. Melt remaining 6 tablespoons butter in a high-sided skillet over medium heat. When butter bubbles, add flour. Cook, stirring, 1 minute.

2. Slowly pour hot milk into flour-butter mixture while whisking. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, until the mixture bubbles and becomes thick.

3. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in salt, nutmeg, black pepper, cayenne pepper, 3 cups cheddar, and 1 1/2 cups Gruyere or 1 cup pecorino Romano. Set cheese sauce aside.

4. Fill a large saucepan with water. Bring to a boil. Add macaroni; cook 2 to 3 fewer minutes than manufacturer's directions, until outside of pasta is cooked and inside is underdone. (Different brands of macaroni cook at different rates; be sure to read the instructions.) Transfer the macaroni to a colander, rinse under cold running water, and drain well. Stir macaroni into the reserved cheese sauce.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining 1 1/2 cups cheddar and 1/2 cup Gruyere or 1/4 cup pecorino Romano; scatter breadcrumbs over the top. Bake until browned on top, about 30 minutes. Transfer dish to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes; serve.

Jen's Corn Casserole:

1 can yellow cream corn

1 can whole grain corn (drained)

1 stick butter

8oz sour cream

1 egg (beaten)

1 small box Jiffy corn bread mix

Preheat oven to 350.

Melt butter in a 9x9 casserole dish, swirl around to coat dish, then pour remaining butter into mixing bowl. Mix butter with the rest of the ingredients and then pour back into dish. Bake for 45 minutes (or a little longer until browned on edges).