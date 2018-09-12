Look: CMT To Honor Women AT This Year's "CMT Artists Of The Year"
Only WOMEN will be honored at this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" special.
Every honoree at this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" special is a woman. They'll be acknowledging Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott.
And one of those women, Carrie Underwood, just tweeted that she will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Just announced: Carrie to receive her star on the Hollywood #WalkOfFame on September 20th. Details + find out how to watch the @WalkofFameStar live stream ceremony here: https://t.co/vpFjasux0L -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/a3w0864OnU— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 11, 2018