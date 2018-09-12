Look: CMT To Honor Women AT This Year's "CMT Artists Of The Year"

Every honoree at this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" special is a woman. They'll be acknowledging Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott.

And one of those women, Carrie Underwood, just tweeted that she will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.