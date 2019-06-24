Look: The Cities Where People Are Most Likely To Have An Affair
St. Louis, you have some explaining to do...
June 24, 2019
Here are the cities where people are most likely to have affairs, based on signups on the cheating website Ashley Madison. The top five are: Orlando, Florida . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Pittsburgh . . . and Fremont, California.
DID YOU KNOW? Florida currently has most cities on Ashley Madison's list of top 20 cities for infidelity https://t.co/6gJFGmVoyp pic.twitter.com/eIEAtZ4kgU— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 22, 2019