Look: The Cities Where People Are Most Likely To Have An Affair

St. Louis, you have some explaining to do...

June 24, 2019
Courtney & Company

Here are the cities where people are most likely to have affairs, based on signups on the cheating website Ashley Madison.  The top five are:   Orlando, Florida . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Pittsburgh . . . and Fremont, California.

