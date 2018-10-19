Look: Celebs Get Naked To Discourage Overfishing

Celebrities like JOSH BROLIN, SEAN PENN, and PARIS JACKSON are getting naked and holding dead fish in a campaign to discourage overfishing in the waters of European Union countries.

Just got asked how real is this image - very real #Repost @joshbrolin with @get_repost ・・・ Fishlove.co.uk ———- In CANNES selling an idea I had called Lucky #7. It’s a movie about me and a fish. It’s a romance. I don’t see why a man can’t have a relationship with someone other than a woman or a man. I’ve always believed that film is about the spiritual condition, and everything living thing has a spirit. Remember there was ”Free Willy”, and there was “Black Beauty”. This could be the premise for “X-Force”. Maybe it’s a prequel before Cable gets sent to the future, before he comes back from the future into the past which is the present. #7: naked, lucky and in love. Watch Deadpool 2 on May 18 for a better understanding of what I’m bringing down. @deadpoolmovie #theshapeofmyfish #cablenaked #fishlove @cannes_filmfestival #everythinghasaspirit www.fishlove.co.uk