Look: Bret Michaels' Swimsuit Model Daughter
Who knew that Bret Michaels' daughter is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model?
July 18, 2018
BRET MICHAELS has an 18-year-old daughter named RAINE, who was in the recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show.
One of my ultimate dreams/goals came true last night..I walked for the @si_swimsuit fashion show------coming into this I was so nervous and coming out of it I’m more confident than ever thanks to the entire team @si_swimsuit and especially @mj_day for making me feel like part of the family. And to the other 15 finalists you guys are some of the coolest and most beautiful women inside and out that I have ever met, together we are so diverse and changing beauty standards one bikini at a time ---- thank you!!!
