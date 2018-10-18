Look: Boxer Signs Richest Sports Deal Ever
Boxer Canelo Alvarez just signed a five-year, 11-fight contract worth $365 million. It's the richest deal in sports history. Baseball star Giancarlo Stanton had the previous record, a 13-year, $325 million deal.
Emocionado por esta extraordinaria alianza y por ver lo que podemos lograr !!------Excited for this extraordinary alliance and ready to see what we can do together. @johnskipperdazn @dazn_usa @goldenboyboxing #DAZNxCanelo#canelofielding
