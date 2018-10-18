Look: Boxer Signs Richest Sports Deal Ever

Boxer Canelo Alvarez just signed the RICHEST deal in sports history.

October 18, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Boxer Canelo Alvarez just signed a five-year, 11-fight contract worth $365 million.  It's the richest deal in sports history.  Baseball star Giancarlo Stanton had the previous record, a 13-year, $325 million deal.

Emocionado por esta extraordinaria alianza y por ver lo que podemos lograr !!------Excited for this extraordinary alliance and ready to see what we can do together. @johnskipperdazn @dazn_usa @goldenboyboxing #DAZNxCanelo#canelofielding

A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo) on

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
richest
sports
deal
ever
Signs
Canelo Alvarez
Courtney & Company