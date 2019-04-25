Look: Boston Slam

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins both won their first round playoff series this week, and now the city's fans are talking about a potential 'Boston Slam' or four championships in the 2018-2019 sports season. They've already won the World Series and the Super Bowl.

BOSTON SLAM IS ALIVE



And for the 1st time in the city's history each team won at least 1 playoff round in the same year and Boston has won 8 STRAIGHT ROUNDS



ALDS- WIN

ALCS- WIN

World Series- WIN

AFC Div- WIN

AFC Champ- WIN

Super Bowl- WIN

NBA EC 1st Rd- WIN

NHL EC 1st Rd- WIN — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 24, 2019