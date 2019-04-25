Look: Boston Slam
Could the teams from Boston really win the four major SPORTS championships this year?
April 25, 2019
The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins both won their first round playoff series this week, and now the city's fans are talking about a potential 'Boston Slam' or four championships in the 2018-2019 sports season. They've already won the World Series and the Super Bowl.
BOSTON SLAM IS ALIVE— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 24, 2019
And for the 1st time in the city's history each team won at least 1 playoff round in the same year and Boston has won 8 STRAIGHT ROUNDS
ALDS- WIN
ALCS- WIN
World Series- WIN
AFC Div- WIN
AFC Champ- WIN
Super Bowl- WIN
NBA EC 1st Rd- WIN
NHL EC 1st Rd- WIN