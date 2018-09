A blind high school running back in Phoenix, named Adonis Watt, scored a touchdown this month after the other team's defense LET him run it in. But he wanted to score for real, or not score at all. So over the weekend, another team played him straight up, and he scored TWO legit touchdowns... One from a yard out, and one from three yards out.

(AZCentral.com)

Click Here to see more.