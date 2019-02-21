Look: Barber Gives Free Donald Trump Or Kim Jong-Un Haircuts
A barber in Vietnam is giving people FREE Donald Trump or Kim Jong-Un haircuts!
President Trump and Kim Jong-Un are meeting later this month in Vietnam. And there's at least one person in that country who's HYPED about it.
A barber in Hanoi named Le Tuan Duong is so excited about the meeting that he's been giving people FREE haircuts to look like either Trump or Kim Jong-Un. And since neither is exactly known for stylish hair, the results are pretty funny.
Le Phuc Hai, 66, left, and To Gia Huy, 9, sit after getting Trump and Kim haircuts today in Hanoi, Vietnam. @haudtt pic.twitter.com/iCingcmEpR— AP Images (@AP_Images) February 19, 2019