Look: Barber Gives Free Donald Trump Or Kim Jong-Un Haircuts

A barber in Vietnam is giving people FREE Donald Trump or Kim Jong-Un haircuts!

February 21, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photot by Ammentorp/Dreamstime.com)

President Trump and Kim Jong-Un are meeting later this month in Vietnam.  And there's at least one person in that country who's HYPED about it.

A barber in Hanoi named Le Tuan Duong is so excited about the meeting that he's been giving people FREE haircuts to look like either Trump or Kim Jong-Un.  And since neither is exactly known for stylish hair, the results are pretty funny.

 

 

