Look: Angella Bassett Mistaken For Omarosa
September 19, 2018
Angella Basset wasn't too broken up about the "New York Times" confusing her with Omarosa...
We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018
Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng pic.twitter.com/iPq2uQVy4I— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) September 18, 2018