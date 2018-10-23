Look: Amy Schumer Is Pregnant

Amy Schumer and her husband are expecting their first child.

October 23, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child.  Amy says, quote, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father.  I look forward to competing with [Meghan> Markle every step of the way."

About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Amy Schumer
Pregnant
photo
Courtney & Company