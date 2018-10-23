Look: Amy Schumer Is Pregnant
Amy Schumer and her husband are expecting their first child.
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child. Amy says, quote, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with [Meghan> Markle every step of the way."
