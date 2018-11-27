Look: Amanda Bynes Sober For Four Years

Amanda Bynes has been sober now for four years and looks great.

November 27, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/mtvmovieawards)

amanda Bynes looks great in the new issue of "Paper" magazine and says she's been sober four years.

#BreaktheInternet: Amanda Bynes. Having spent years out of the spotlight, Bynes steps back in and opens up about her tumultuous — and remarkable — journey. #linkinbio Story by @abbyschreiber28 Photos by @daniellelevitt Art Direction by @dwndwntwn Styling by @neverhavetotweet Hair by @samiknighthair Makeup by @edwardcruzmakeup Set Design by @_coopervasquez_ Fashion Direction: @miaasolkin

