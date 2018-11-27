Look: Amanda Bynes Sober For Four Years
Amanda Bynes has been sober now for four years and looks great.
November 27, 2018
amanda Bynes looks great in the new issue of "Paper" magazine and says she's been sober four years.
#BreaktheInternet: Amanda Bynes. Having spent years out of the spotlight, Bynes steps back in and opens up about her tumultuous — and remarkable — journey. #linkinbio Story by @abbyschreiber28 Photos by @daniellelevitt Art Direction by @dwndwntwn Styling by @neverhavetotweet Hair by @samiknighthair Makeup by @edwardcruzmakeup Set Design by @_coopervasquez_ Fashion Direction: @miaasolkin