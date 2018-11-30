Look: Airline Apologizes For Making Fun Of Child Named "ABCDE"

Southwest apologized after an employee made fun of a girl named "Abcde".

A woman was flying from California to Texas on Southwest earlier this month with her daughter, whose name is Abcde, pronounced Ab-city.  But the gate agent made fun of the name, and now, Southwest has apologized.

