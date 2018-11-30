Look: Airline Apologizes For Making Fun Of Child Named "ABCDE"

A woman was flying from California to Texas on Southwest earlier this month with her daughter, whose name is Abcde, pronounced Ab-city. But the gate agent made fun of the name, and now, Southwest has apologized.

'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' Abcde Redford's mother says the airline agent even made jokes within earshot of the 5-year-old girl. https://t.co/LcSiarL0K2 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 29, 2018