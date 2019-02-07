Look: Adidas Pulls Black History Month Shoes From Shelves

Adidas has REMOVED their Black History Month shoes from stores.

Adidas has apologized for creating an all-white sneaker for Black History Month, and they've pulled them off shelves. 

