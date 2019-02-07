Look: Adidas Pulls Black History Month Shoes From Shelves

Adidas has apologized for creating an all-white sneaker for Black History Month, and they've pulled them off shelves.

Adidas dropped a sneaker dubbed the "Celebrating Black Culture" Ultra Boost, an all-white shoe for #BlackHistoryMonth



Following the backlash, Adidas decided to remove the pair from this year's "Black History Month" collection: https://t.co/ZaBBMpB5I1 pic.twitter.com/69nJYYptVz — Complex (@Complex) February 1, 2019