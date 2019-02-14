Look: '80s One-Hit-Wonders Go On Tour

An '80s one-hit-wonder tour has been announced, with Missing Persons, The Motels, John Parr, The Vapors, Real Life, The Escape Club, and of course A Flock of Seagulls. Sadly, no word yet if they are coming to St. Louis.

Lost 80's Live Sweet 16 Anniversary Concert Saturday September 7 in Las Vegas. Hosted by Richard Blade. Featuring A Flock Of Seagulls, Missing Persons, Wang Chung, The Tubes, The Motels, Real Life, John Parr, Farrington+Mann original members of When In Rome UK, The Vapors, Dramarama, The Escape Club, Oingo Boingo former members, Tommy Tutone, Boys Don't Cry, Trans-X, Christopher Anton formerly of information society, and special guest to be announced at a later date.