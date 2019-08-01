Look: 107-Year-Old Woman's Advice For A Long Life

Learn what a 107-year-old's secret is to a long life.

(KYKY) — A New York woman celebrated her 107th birthday yesterday and admitted her secret to longevity.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,'” Louise Signore told CBS New York.

Signore was born Manhattan in 1912 — the year the Titanic sank, New Mexico and Arizona joined the United States, and Woodrow Wilson won the election. She's lived in the Bronx since she was 14.

