Look: 107-Year-Old Woman's Advice For A Long Life

(KYKY) — A New York woman celebrated her 107th birthday yesterday and admitted her secret to longevity.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,'” Louise Signore told CBS New York.

Signore was born Manhattan in 1912 — the year the Titanic sank, New Mexico and Arizona joined the United States, and Woodrow Wilson won the election. She's lived in the Bronx since she was 14.

God bless this amazing woman who is 107 years old today! Big party with her friends and family in the Bronx. Lots of keys to living so long — including eating Italian food, dancing, and she emphasized never getting married ---- pic.twitter.com/YJUD9iD5s2 — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) July 31, 2019

