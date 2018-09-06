Local STL Restaurants & Vendors Need Your Support After LouFest Cancellation

September 6, 2018
Courtney & Company
Categories: 
Features
Shows

If you we're planning on attending LouFest over the weekend, we understand your frustration. 

But put that energy to good use by supporting some of the local Nosh Pit restaurants & businesses that also had plans to be there too! 

Yes, you may get your ticket refunded, but many St. Louis restaurants will feel the affects of this cancellation more than anyone. 

Here's how you can help! This weekend invite you're family, friends and share with your community these Nosh Pit restaurants and let's do what St. Louis knows how to do best...come together! 

UPDATE: Some events have been added to help some of the vendors: 

And Lyft is offering a deal: 

Tags: 
Loufest st. louis restaurants give back food