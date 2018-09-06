Local STL Restaurants & Vendors Need Your Support After LouFest Cancellation

If you we're planning on attending LouFest over the weekend, we understand your frustration.

But put that energy to good use by supporting some of the local Nosh Pit restaurants & businesses that also had plans to be there too!

Yes, you may get your ticket refunded, but many St. Louis restaurants will feel the affects of this cancellation more than anyone.

Here's how you can help! This weekend invite you're family, friends and share with your community these Nosh Pit restaurants and let's do what St. Louis knows how to do best...come together!

UPDATE: Some events have been added to help some of the vendors:

Your Hastily-Assembled & Definitely Incomplete Guide to #InLieuFest. A guide to your stops on a progressive #Loufest. Where to catch local bands, vendors + food. Add others you know about in the comments below. Share away! #STL pic.twitter.com/0tPHN2wEMX — Danni Eickenhorst (@STLDanni) September 6, 2018

And Lyft is offering a deal:

Want to help support the restaurant vendors from this year's @loufest Nosh Pit? @lyft is offering $5 off rides to or from any of these restaurants this weekend! Use the code LOCALBITESSTL. pic.twitter.com/Nl0HCgzNfj — Feast Magazine (@feastmag) September 5, 2018

All of the purchasing and prep that has taken place in good faith to serve at Loufest is such a big blow to our local restaurant community. Support your local restaurants a lot extra this week. @ByrdandBarrel serving VIP tent. Plus all of these places. #LouFest #support pic.twitter.com/cTj1wFvVqB — Guerrilla Streetfood (@guerrillastreet) September 5, 2018

A good number of local breweries and food vendors that could use some love this week as they are taking a huge hit from the cancellation of @loufest. Please share these lists with your friends, and try to visit a few this weekend to show your support. #Drinklocastl #Eatlocalstl pic.twitter.com/m5fyZCDBvt — Drink314 (@Drink314) September 5, 2018