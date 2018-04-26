Local Kid Confronts Tooth Fairy

(WARNING... Spoiler for kids!!!)

There's a nine-year-old kid named Armaan Ahmad in St. Louis. And he recently came up with a controversial theory: The Tooth Fairy isn't real.

So he came up with a plan to test his theory. When he lost a tooth, he hid it under his pillow but didn't tell anyone. After three days, no money appeared. So then he mentioned losing a tooth to his parents . . . and the next morning, there was money under his pillow.

He confronted his parents with the results of his study, and they instantly cracked and told him the truth. But they asked him not to tell his younger brothers so they could figure it out themselves.

He agreed, but he DID say he's planning to run experiments about Santa and the Easter Bunny next.

