Local Artist Alexandra Kay on New Netflix Series "Westside"

One of our very own local Uncorked artists will be showcasing her music in a new Netflix TV series!

Alexandra Kay of Waterloo, IL has been performing all over the St. Louis area, twice on the Uncorked stage and has finally taken the leap to chase her music dreams out in LA.

The new Netflix series, "Westside" is unscripted and a close cross between "Glee" & "The Hills". The show follows a group of nine young musicians who collaborate to create an original performance series at a Los Angeles night club.

Alexandra posted on Facebook, "I faced my fears and moved my life to LA chasing a dream, never in million years did I expect to gain 8 best friends and memories I will never forget. It has been a roller coaster ride of emotions. We have cried together, laughed together, sang songs and wrote poetry together, shared our stories of triumph and defeat. I am blessed beyond belief to have found my place in this family of 9."





Follow Alexandra's journey on "WESTSIDE" which will premiere on Netflix November 9th.