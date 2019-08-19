Living A Long And Happy Life

Researchers talked to 2,000 people who are either retired, or approaching retirement age. And they asked them to name the top things you need to have a long and happy life...

1. Being with someone who loves you.

2. Staying close with your family.

3. Laughing every day.

4. Regular exercise.

5. Getting out into nature.

6. Getting eight hours a sleep a night.

7. Having a pet.

8. Having enough money to do what you want.

9. Having a job you love. Or at least a job you don't hate most of the time.

10. Quality time with your kids and grandkids.

A few more that just missed the top ten were having a hobby . . . having friends . . . small acts of kindness . . . and listening to music every day.

