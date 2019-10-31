Living In A Haunted House

According to a new survey, 58% of people who say they live in a HAUNTED HOUSE didn't know it was haunted when they moved in.

Meaning 42% of people living in haunted houses DID know and moved in anyway?

Here are a few more results of the survey...

1. Overall, about a QUARTER of people say they've lived in a haunted home at some point.

2. The top paranormal things that make us want to move out are: Levitating objects . . . the feeling of being touched . . . items moving . . . strange noises . . . and ghost sightings.

3. 31% of people say they wouldn't even want to live NEXT DOOR to a haunted house.

4. And if people inherited a haunted house, only 20% would move in. 51% would sell it . . . 24% would renovate . . . and 6% would tear it down.

