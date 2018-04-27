Concert fans

Live Nation Launches ‘National Concert Week’ With $20 Tickets!

April 27, 2018
Calling all concert goers, don't miss out on this great deal! 

‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include 40 concerts coming to St. Louis including shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Scottrade Center, Peabody Opera House, and Busch Stadium. 

 

For one week only (or while supplies last), fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 am central time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm central time.

Local Concerts with $20 All-In “National Concert Week” Tickets Available:

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jason Aldean
Poison
Dierks Bentley


Keith Urban
John Fogarty and ZZ Top
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers
Chicago and REO Speedwagon

Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling

Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Kesha and Macklemore

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Foreigner

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul

Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers

Chris Brown

Logic

Rascal Flatts

Charlie Puth

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin

Slayer

El Monstero

G-EAZY

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

Niall Horan

Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert        

90’s House Party

Counting Crows

 

Scottrade Center
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

Shania Twain

Maroon 5

Game of Thrones

 

Peabody Opera House
Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

David Blaine

 

Busch Stadium

Journey and Def Leppard

Luke Bryan with Sam Hunt

 

For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.

 

To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.

