Little Things You Can Do To Boost Your Confidence
Here are a few little things that you can do to BOOST your confidence.
October 9, 2018
A new survey found the average American experiences two BOOSTS in confidence a day. And we're at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon. Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost...
1. A new haircut. 64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.
2. Wearing a new outfit, 56%.
3. Doing a good deed, 53%.
4. Hearing one of your favorite songs, 44%.
5. Exercising, 38%.
6. Shopping, 36%.
7. Talking to a good friend, 35%.
8. Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.
9. Knowing you smell good, 34%.
10. Talking to a family member, 33%.
