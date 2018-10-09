Little Things You Can Do To Boost Your Confidence

A new survey found the average American experiences two BOOSTS in confidence a day. And we're at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon. Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost...

1. A new haircut. 64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.

2. Wearing a new outfit, 56%.

3. Doing a good deed, 53%.

4. Hearing one of your favorite songs, 44%.

5. Exercising, 38%.

6. Shopping, 36%.

7. Talking to a good friend, 35%.

8. Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.

9. Knowing you smell good, 34%.

10. Talking to a family member, 33%.

Click Here to see more.