Little Things You Can Do To Boost Your Confidence

Here are a few little things that you can do to BOOST your confidence.

October 9, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Nasir1164/Dreamstime.com)

A new survey found the average American experiences two BOOSTS in confidence a day.  And we're at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon.  Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost...

1.  A new haircut.  64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.

2.  Wearing a new outfit, 56%.

3.  Doing a good deed, 53%.

4.  Hearing one of your favorite songs, 44%. 

5.  Exercising, 38%.

6.  Shopping, 36%.

7.  Talking to a good friend, 35%.

8.  Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.

9.  Knowing you smell good, 34%.

10.  Talking to a family member, 33%.

