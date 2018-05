A 14-year-old girl who loves WEEZER discovered the classic TOTO jam "Africa" from watching "Stranger Things". So she got the bright idea of trying to convince Weezer to record a cover of it.

She even set up the Twitter account @WeezerAfrica to spread the word.

Well, Weezer found out about it, and yesterday, they posted their cover of Toto's "Rosanna"... We guess as a start.