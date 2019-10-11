Listen: Tim's Brother Chris Convy Is Co-Producing "The Little Mermaid Live!" Musical
Tim's Brother, Chris Convy, is one of the producers on Disney's upcoming "The Little Mermaid Live!" musical, and he shared a few behind-the-scenes stories with Courtney & Company.
"The Little Mermaid" will be performed LIVE as a musical on Tuesday, November 5th on ABC. The show will feature notable performers such as Queen Latifah as the evil witch, Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian the crab, and John Stamos as Chef Louis. Tim's brother, Chris Convy, is one of the producers of the show, and he recently let us in on some of the things going on behind-the-scenes... Especially with John Stamos.