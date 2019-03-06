Listen: The Music Created By Galaxies

Check out how GALAXIES actually create MUSIC.

March 6, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Ievgenii Tryfonov/Dreamstime.com)

NASA posted an image from the Hubble Space Telescope on Twitter, showing a cluster of galaxies along with the "music" they create when their light is translated into sound. 

