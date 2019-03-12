Listen: Meet Q - The First Genderless Voice

Meet the first GENDERLESS A.I. voice.

March 12, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dwnld777/Dreamstime.com)

Someone came up with a new genderless A.I. voice that's supposed to sound like a man OR a woman.

Click Here to MEET Q.

Courtney & Company