Listen: Kevin's Wife Completes the Love Test

August 3, 2018
Kevin and Sara

We decided to see how truly compatible Kevin the Intern and his wife Sara are. 

We asked Sara a few questions made up by divorce lawyers that are ten 'critical' questions all couples should ask of each other before embarking on a serious relationship.

Listen to her answers below: 

Here are the 10 questions, click the link for the full article! 

  • Are my partner and I a ‘good fit’?
  • Do we have a strong basis of friendship?
  • Do we see the best in each other?
  • Are our expectations realistic?
  • Do we want the same things in our relationship and out of life?
  • Can we raise issues with each other?
  • Do we keep our relationship vibrant?
  • Are we both committed to working through hard times?
  • Would we pull together to get through stressful circumstances?
  • Do we each have supportive others around us?
