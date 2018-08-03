Listen: Kevin's Wife Completes the Love Test
August 3, 2018
We decided to see how truly compatible Kevin the Intern and his wife Sara are.
We asked Sara a few questions made up by divorce lawyers that are ten 'critical' questions all couples should ask of each other before embarking on a serious relationship.
Listen to her answers below:
Here are the 10 questions, click the link for the full article!
- Are my partner and I a ‘good fit’?
- Do we have a strong basis of friendship?
- Do we see the best in each other?
- Are our expectations realistic?
- Do we want the same things in our relationship and out of life?
- Can we raise issues with each other?
- Do we keep our relationship vibrant?
- Are we both committed to working through hard times?
- Would we pull together to get through stressful circumstances?
- Do we each have supportive others around us?