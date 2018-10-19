Listen: Kevin the Intern Answers  Tough Interview Questions

Let's see how Kevin can do answering the "toughest" questions people usually have to answer during a job interview.

82% of people say the job hunting process is stressful, according to a new survey, and it takes an average of about five months of work and rejection to find a new job. One reason it takes so long? 57% have had an interview go poorly.

Click here to see the 10 questions that are most likely to trip people up during job interviews.