Listen: If "Baby Shark" Were Sung By Lou Reed
Here's what "Baby Shark" might sound like if it were sung by Lou Reed.
October 11, 2019
Categories:
Imagine "Baby Shark", sung by LOU REED, as on ode to the movie "Jaws".
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Oct
Arch Bark Gateway Arch Park Grounds
12 Oct
Join Paul Cook at Marcus Des Peres Cinema! Marcus Des Peres Theater
12 Oct
Brew in the Lou Lily Pond at Francis Park
19 Oct
Jill at the new Sugarfire location in Wentzville Sugarfire- Wentzville
20 Oct
Peppa Pig Live at Stifel Theatre Stifel Theatre