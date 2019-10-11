Listen: If "Baby Shark" Were Sung By Lou Reed

Here's what "Baby Shark" might sound like if it were sung by Lou Reed.

October 11, 2019
Imagine "Baby Shark", sung by LOU REED, as on ode to the movie "Jaws".

 

