Listen: Dolly Parton's "Jolene" From "Dumplin"

Dolly Parton's soundtrack to the Jennifer Aniston Netflix movie "Dumplin'' is out. Linda Perry helped produce the soundtrack, and Dolly's guests are Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Sia, Elle King, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples, and Rhonda Vincent.

Six of the tracks are updated versions of Dolly's songs. They include Dolly performing "Jolene" with a string orchestra.