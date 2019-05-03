Listen: Courtney & Company Talk To Howie Borrow - The Stanley Cup Keeper

Howie Borrow, a lifelong sports fan who played hockey growing up, is one of the few Keepers of the Stanley Cup! He began working at the Hockey Hall of Fame as the Outreach Program’s Event Supervisor in January 2008, and a year and a half later, he was asked to become a Keeper of the Cup where he travels across the globe with the Stanley Cup. He recently joined Courtney & Company to show off the Stanley Cup and tell them all about it.