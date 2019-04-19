Listen: Courtney & Company Interview Broadway Star Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman, who was raised in Bourbon, Missouri, is a Broadway actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for originating the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls", for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2018.

Taylor talked with Courtney & Company about that, her return to the Muny in "Kinky Boots"... And she even played "Name That Broadway Musical".