Listen: Courtney & Co Chats with Foreigner Lead Singer Kelly Hanson

Courtney and Company caught up with lead singer Kelly Hanson from Foreigner to talk about their partnership with Shiners Hospital and how you can help.

“FOREIGNER has been involved with Shriners Hospitals for ten years, and we’ve been looking for a way to make a more meaningful impact,” said lead singer Kelly Hansen. “The lyrics of this song really speak to the qualities we’ve observed in the children here at Shriners Hospitals. The kids show this amazing resilience and happiness that really makes one think how powerful love is.”

Video of Foreigner - I Want to Know What Love is (featuring Shriners Hospitals Kid...

Click here to help donate to Shiner's Hospital.