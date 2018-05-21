Listen: "Brainstorm" Or "Green Needle"

So, is this toy saying "brainstorm" or "green needle"?

There's a new audio illusion floating around the Internet and it MIGHT mess with your mind even more.  In this clip, a little toy lights up and says either "brainstorm" or "green needle."

If you're wondering about which is correct, the toy is officially saying "brainstorm." 

 

