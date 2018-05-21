Listen: "Brainstorm" Or "Green Needle"
So, is this toy saying "brainstorm" or "green needle"?
There's a new audio illusion floating around the Internet and it MIGHT mess with your mind even more. In this clip, a little toy lights up and says either "brainstorm" or "green needle."
If you're wondering about which is correct, the toy is officially saying "brainstorm."
Think the Laurel or Yanny thing is weird?— George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 17, 2018
You can hear the words ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about. Try it.pic.twitter.com/7TrS9XNhNR