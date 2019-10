Music can really make or break a horror movie, so a website provided a list of the BEST Horror Scores of the Decade. Here are a few...

- "The Lighthouse" – Mark Korven (2019)

- "Annihilation" – Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury (2018)

- "Hereditary" – Colin Stetson (2018)

- "Get Out" – Michael Abels (2017)

- "Under The Skin" – Mica Levi (2013)\

