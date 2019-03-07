Life's Little Pleasure

What are life's TOP little pleasures?

March 7, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

A recent survey asked people to name the top "little pleasures" in life...

1.  Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.

2.  A home-cooked meal.

3.  Shopping for yourself.

4.  Reading a book.

5.  Indulging in dessert.

6.  Date nights.

7.  Going to happy hour with your friends.

8.  A leisurely walk.

9.  Fresh sheets on your bed.

10.  Getting a massage. 

A few more from the top 20 are ordering delivery, the smell of fresh laundry, watching sports, and taking a day off of work to do nothing. 

