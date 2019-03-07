Life's Little Pleasure
What are life's TOP little pleasures?
March 7, 2019
A recent survey asked people to name the top "little pleasures" in life...
1. Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.
2. A home-cooked meal.
3. Shopping for yourself.
4. Reading a book.
5. Indulging in dessert.
6. Date nights.
7. Going to happy hour with your friends.
8. A leisurely walk.
9. Fresh sheets on your bed.
10. Getting a massage.
A few more from the top 20 are ordering delivery, the smell of fresh laundry, watching sports, and taking a day off of work to do nothing.
