Life's Little Pleasure

A recent survey asked people to name the top "little pleasures" in life...

1. Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.

2. A home-cooked meal.

3. Shopping for yourself.

4. Reading a book.

5. Indulging in dessert.

6. Date nights.

7. Going to happy hour with your friends.

8. A leisurely walk.

9. Fresh sheets on your bed.

10. Getting a massage.

A few more from the top 20 are ordering delivery, the smell of fresh laundry, watching sports, and taking a day off of work to do nothing.

Click Here to see more.