The Lies We Tell Co-Workers To Make Our Weekend Sound More Fun Than It Really Was

A recent survey found roughly 30% of us sometimes lie or exaggerate on Monday morning to make our weekend sound more fun than it really was. Here are the five things we're most likely to lie about or embellish...

1. Going to a bar, or how much fun you had while you were there.

2. A restaurant you went to, or how nice it was.

3. That you worked out or went to the gym.

4. A cultural activity, or something educational.

5. A road trip, or something you left town for.

