Find Your PIRATE NAME Here to Celebrate 'International Talk Like A Pirate Day'
We had some fun learning our names on the show this morning...
September 19, 2019
Shiver me timbers... It's International Talk Like A Pirate Day! And a great way to celebrate is by finding your PIRATE NAME.
Courtney is still upset about her's being "Pirate Lucy The Swollen"...
To find your pirate name, go to this link, type in your name and hit "generate." Then tell us on Facebook what name you got!
