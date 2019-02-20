Lady Gaga And Christian Carino Split

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have broken up. A source says they actually split a little while ago.

Quote, "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story."

There's been speculation about the relationship ever since the "Grammys". Christian wasn't there with her, she wasn't wearing her engagement ring, and she didn't thank him in her acceptance speech.

