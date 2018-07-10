The Key to Having a Much Better Life Is....

July 10, 2018
Listening to music

Maybe sitting quietly at home in complete silence ISN'T anyone's idea of fun?

According to a new survey, apparently the key to having a much better life is as simple as playing music at home.

Check out these stats about people who listen to music at home . . .

1.  They average three hours and 13 minutes more family time a week.

2.  They feel 87% happier than they did before they would play music at home.

3.  83% say chores are easier.

4.  50% say they like cooking more . . . and they spend 20% more time cooking with their significant other.

5.  And finally, they have 67% more sex. 

