The Key Elements For Throwing A Good Party

According to a new survey, when you throw a party, you have 20 minutes or less to impress someone or they're going to leave.

So if you want to throw a good party that actually makes people want to STAY, here's what you need to do...

1. Offer someone a drink in under eight minutes.

2. Talk to your guests within eight minutes of them getting there.

3. Offer someone a snack in less than 10 minutes.

4. Offer a drink refill within 20 minutes.

5. Don't talk about politics or money.

6. Talk about TV shows, movies, or food.

7. Don't ask people to take their shoes off.

8. And make sure the party will look good in Instagram photos.

Click Here to see more.