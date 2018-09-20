Kevin's Wife Grades Their Relationship
September 20, 2018
Categories:
We put Kevin's wife Sara to the test again.
This time she's giving grades to certain things Kevin does in their relationship.
It's always a good time when Sara calls into the show.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Sep
38th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest Belleville Public Square
23 Sep
7th annual American Cancer Society Day at the Ballpark Busch Stadium
30 Sep
APA Canine Carnival Tilles Park
04 Oct
Aha Women's Speaker Series Stifel Theatre
05 Oct
9th Annual Inspire Fashion Show Ameristar Casino Discovery Ballroom