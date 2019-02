Congrats to Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom!

According to People, the Orlando popped the question to pop star Katy Perry on Valentine's day last night around friends and family.

Katy captured the happy couple on Instagram with her new unique rock with “Full bloom”.

Bloom went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, “Lifetimes.”

Lifetimes A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:15am PST

