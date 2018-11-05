Joe Buck Helps Young Girl Search for Bone Marrow Match

Joe Buck is rooting for one young local girl battling rare disease known as HLH.

According to Fox 2, Laila Anderson, was a perfectly healthy until one day in August of 2017. The exact diagnosis as to what was wrong didn't come until recently.

This particular diagnosis has only been identified in 15 other children in the world. She needs a bone marrow transplant and is hopeful there will be a match.

This particular diagnosis has only been identified in 15 other children in the WORLD and none of them have the specific Genetic Mutation Gene Change that Laila has which has seriously impacted her brain.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says her determination has inspired former Blues player Kelly Chase, broadcaster Joe Buck, and many others.

Doctors say that ideally a bone marrow match will be located for Laila in the next 3 months, but the clock is ticking and she needs all the help she can get.

Join the "Be The Match Registry" to help of Laila and others like her.

How YOU can help: Join-Volunteer -Give

To join all you need is to:

1) Be between the ages of 18-44

2) Be willing and committed to donate to any patient in need

3) Meet the health guidelines

Click here to learn more!