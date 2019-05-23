The Jobs That Make You The Most Dateable

A new survey by eHarmony.com asked single people what jobs make a person dating and relationship material.

And the top 10 are: Doctor or nurse . . . teacher or professor . . . veterinarian . . . firefighter or police officer . . . engineer or architect . . . lawyer . . . computing and I.T. . . . artist or designer . . . office worker . . . and writer.

The job that's the biggest turn-off is . . . politician.

The survey also found that FOOD is very important when it comes to dating. 34% of people say it's important for someone to like going out to restaurants . . . which makes that the most desirable "interest."

Click Here to see more.